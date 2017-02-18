Police have laid 42 mischief charges after a member of Downtown Watch spotted a suspect tagging buildings early Saturday morning.

Police said the Downtown Watch member saw the suspect spray-painting businesses, parkades and other buildings.

Police were notified and officers searched the area.

Around 3:35 a.m. an officer spotted the suspect tagging a building on the 400 block of Portage Ave.

A 21-year-old woman faces 42 charges of mischief under $5,000. She was also charged with possession of a weapon.

Police said about 27 properties were damaged.