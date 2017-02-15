It seems late Vancouver developer and boat builder Lloyd Campbell never forgot the small Manitoba town where he spent his early years.

He and his wife of 53 years, Elsie Campbell, left in their will a large sum of money to be given in perpetuity to Minto, Man. The funds are intended to support children's activities.

Lloyd and Elsie Campbell left an annual endowment of $55,000 to the town of Minto, Man. (Vancouver Foundation)

Town of about 100 people south of Brandon, Man. recently found out it will receive an annual endowment of $55,000 from the Lloyd and Elsie Campbell Foundation Fund.

The town is one of eight recipients of a $12 million endowment fund managed by the Vancouver Foundation.

"It's going to mean quite a bit … and it can definitely benefit young children in our area and in our school," said Landon White, principal of Minto School.

"It's such a large and generous gift that they're giving Minto every year … I really hope that we can do something great."

On Wednesday night, the town is assembling a committee to decide what projects the annual gift can help support.

A few of the ideas include refurbishing a local ball diamond, changing over the natural ice rink to an artificial ice arena or building a gym.

Currently, the town's school does not have a gym — students can either play outside or in a multipurpose room located in the building's basement.

"It's pretty hard to say right now what that [money] will go to," White said. "The committee is going to have to make those final decisions,"

He and his family moved to Minto recently and he said the town's welcoming spirit might be in part why the Campbells wanted to leave something to the community.

"Just being in the school for the last year and a half, having that closeness and that small [town] environment, you really start to feel like family," White said.

"I think that might have been what stuck with Mr. Campbell and made him want to give back."