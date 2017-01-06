A number of people are receiving counselling after a 25-year-old man died in a public incident at Winnipeg's main library on Thursday.

Police said the man was at a computer on the fourth floor of the downtown Millennium Library around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when he suddenly became extremely upset.

He got up and went to the railing overlooking the first floor, where he scuffled with other library patrons who tried unsuccessfully to stop him from jumping.

Police arrived quickly and members of the force's victim support services immediately began providing counselling to witnesses.

The City of Winnipeg has also offered counselling to library staff.

A sign posted in the concourse outside the Millennium Library on Thursday. (CBC)

If you suspect you are in crisis, or you know someone who is, contact the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba at 204-786-0987 or toll-free 1-800-263-1460, or go to its website.

You can also contact the Klinic Crisis Line at 204-786-8686 or the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170. Both operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.