Mild conditions, sunshine on Friday in Winnipeg
Air Date: Dec 22, 2016 3:54 PM CT
A Christmas snow storm is on its way into southern Manitoba.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
-16°C
Sunday
Chance of flurries
-7°C
Monday
Chance of flurries
-12°C
Tuesday
Sunny
-10°C
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud
-5°C
