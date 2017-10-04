William Rupert Astle was rearrested on Tuesday. (Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit)

A convicted sex offender who was released on parole from Stony Mountain Institution last month is back behind bars.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP, released a public warning on Sept. 8 that William Astle, 81, was being released and was expected to live in Winnipeg.

He was under strict conditions of his parole, which police say he breached. He was arrested again on Tuesday.

Astle has been in and out of prison since 2006.

Since 2013, there have been three occasions when his release was announced to the public because he was considered a high-risk to reoffend. Each time, he breached his conditions.

Last month, Astle had just finished a sentence for indecent exposure and one of those breaches after police say he followed a nine-year-old girl around the toy section of a Winnipeg Walmart, exposed himself to her and began fondling himself.

Astle's criminal record includes multiple convictions for indecent exposure related to children. He has also been convicted for sexual interference over a 10-year period, between 1990 and 2000, involving a girl who was known to him.

Astle is subject to two lifetime orders prohibiting him from going to public parks or swimming areas where kids under 16 can be expected to be present, or at daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres.