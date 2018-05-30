Manitoba unit arrests 3 high-risk sex offenders in 4 days

A joint task force of RCMP and Winnipeg police officers arrested three previously known, high-risk sex offenders between Monday and Thursday of last week, police say.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit made one of the arrests on May 21, one on May 23 and a third on May 24, Winnipeg police said in a Wednesday release.

William Rupert Astle, 82, was arrested first at around 10:30 a.m. on May 21, after police patrol members saw him park his vehicle for several minutes near a playground near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue, contrary to multiple court-ordered conditions.

Astle found a home in Winnipeg after he was released from federal custody in February. He had been serving a four-year sentence for indecent exposure to a person under 16 and failure to comply with a probation order. He's considered at high-risk to reoffend in a sexual manner against young girls.

Astle was arrested and charged with two counts each of breach of recognizance and failure to comply with a prohibition regarding children. He was remanded into custody.

Apay Ogouk rearrested in Winnipeg

On May 23, the sex offender unit arrested Apay Ogouk, 34, after being notified about a Canada-wide warrant for his apprehension and suspension of his statutory release.

Ogouk obtained a home in Winnipeg after he got out of federal prison on statutory release on April 10, 2017. He had been serving a 3½ year sentence for aggravated sexual assault for offences that took place in Winnipeg and Calgary. He is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against females.

On May 23, police found Ogouk at a home in the West Broadway area, in the company of a female. He was arrested and returned to custody.

Third arrest May 24

On the same day, Cecil Junior Houle, 42, failed to abide by the conditions of his curfew, police said. He had been bound by court-ordered conditions and was being monitored by the sex offender unit following his release from federal custody in January.

Houle served a 12-year sentence for manslaughter and sexual assault causing bodily harm for offences that took place in a rural community northwest of Winnipeg.

Police arrested Houle the following day, on May 24, at his home. He's been charged with two counts of failure to comply with recognizance and was detained in custody.