Six people are facing charges after police were called to an apartment building about a man possibly armed with a gun.

Emergency personnel rushed to Midwinter Avenue at Brazier Street, in the Elmwood area of Winnipeg, just after noon on Sunday.

Some streets in the area were shut down for several hours as the police brought in the canine and tactical units.

Eventually, six people were arrested from one suite.

Police also seized methamphetamine, marijuana and replica firearms — BB guns and pellet guns — from the suite.