Winnipeg is poised to pay a TV production facility $250,000 after a land expropriation brought traffic closer, increasing noise inside its recording studio.

In a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, council's executive policy committee approved a plan to pay Mid-Canada Production Services in the St. James Industrial area $250,000 for an 1,830-square-foot strip of land the city needed to widen St. Matthews Avenue.

The widening is part of $40 million in Polo Park-area road improvements funded by both the city and province. It required the city to buy three properties and expropriate pieces of seven others.

​In a report to council, Winnipeg real-estate manager Marc Pittet said the Mid-Canada expropriation impaired the business's ability to use a loading dock, added a sidewalk that increased trespassing on the property, reduced the property's snow-storage capacity and ultimately increased noise during peak hours.

"The property owner operates a television and recording studio, which is very sensitive to noise levels. Although the property is adjacent to Route 90, the internal location and design of the studio space is not impacted by this major artery," Pittet wrote.

"However, the widening of St. Matthews Avenue resulted in the television studio being closer to traffic."

The company had to make interior improvements to deal with the sound, the report stated.

City council will consider the settlement on Wednesday.