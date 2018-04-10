Painting the north: Peaceful quiet of northern Manitoba forest inspires The Pas painter
Michael O'Toole always wanted to be a painter. Now he has murals all over northern Manitoba
When Michael O'Toole was a young boy growing up in New Brunswick, he knew he always wanted to paint. Little did he know he'd end up becoming a well-known name painting the sights of northern Manitoba for the world to see.
"When I first came here, the guy that hired me took me out to the Valley in the fall. There was just thousands and thousands of ducks, ducks and geese," he said. "That's what I like."
"It's important to me to be out in the wilderness, that's for sure," he said. "I like the quietness of it. The smell of it too. The smell of the forest when you're walking though it."
O'Toole said he simply photographs different birds and animals for inspiration. Then, in his basement workshop, he puts imagination to canvas, dreaming up backgrounds, skylines and other elements. He self-taught himself to paint.
His paintings hang in buildings in The Pas and across the north, and Ducks Unlimited has taken prints for fundraisers, but some of his projects are much bigger than others, literally.
His most recent was a 30-metre-long, two-metre-high mural near the train station in The Pas.
"That was my biggest one so far," he said of the mural, which is comprised of 25 different panels, which were painted five at a time over the course of two months.
As for what's next, O'Toole isn't sure. But he plans to stay close by and keep painting the north as long as he can.
"It's a good place to live," he said. "You get to know a lot of people. All my family is here."