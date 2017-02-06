A man convicted of sexual assault to be released Tuesday is considered a high risk to reoffend, Winnipeg police say.

Michael Kyle Langille, 33, will be set free from Stony Mountain Institution after serving two years and four months behind bars on two counts of sexual assault.

Police said Langille has a history of violent and sexual offences, uttering threats and possession and distribution of child pornography.

"Although he participated in some treatment programming in the past, Langille is still considered high risk to reoffend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner," police said in a statement Monday. "All females, both adults and children, are at risk."

Langille is expected to live in the village of Garson, Man., about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Langille was last convicted in 2014. He was also convicted in 2004 of sexual assault and in 2011 of possessing child pornography.

As a registered sex offender, Langille is under lifetime restrictions that forbid him from attending public parks, swimming pools, daycares, schools, playgrounds or community centres where minors are present.

He isn't allowed to own weapons or work in any position where he would be in charge of people under the age of 16. Langille is also prohibited from using a computer to communicate with minors.

Langille is about five feet, seven inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a distinctive three-inch-long scar on the centre of his chest, police said.

Anyone with information about Langille can contact the Manitoba High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888.