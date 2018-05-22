Winnipeg author wins $40K national First Novel Award

Winnipeg writer Michael Kaan has won the 2018 Amazon.ca First Novel Award for The Water Beetles, and with it a $40,000 prize.

The Water Beetles, loosely based on the diaries of Kaan's own father, tells story of a family as they look to survive the 1941 Japanese invasion of Hong Kong.

The story is told through the perspective of a child who escapes to the countryside with his siblings to avoid the Japanese.

Published by Goose Lane Editions, The Water Beetles was also a finalist for the 2017 Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.

Kaan's book was chosen from a shortlist of six, which included The Boat People by Sharon Bala (McClelland & Stewart), The Bone Mother by David Demchuk (ChiZine Publications), American War by Omar El Akkad (McClelland & Stewart), and The Black Peacock by Rachel Manley (Cormorant Books).

Now in its 42nd year, the First Novel Award has a lengthy history of beginning the careers of notable Canadian novelists, and past winners include Michael Ondaatje, W.P. Kinsella, Nino Ricci, David Bezmozgis, Andre Alexis and Madeleine Thien.

The prize is co-presented by Amazon and the Walrus Foundation.

This year's panel of judges was composed of writers Irene Gammel, Dimitri Nasrallah and Donna Bailey Nurse.