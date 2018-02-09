The former Manitoba NDP chief of staff accused of ignoring women's complaints of harassment by a cabinet minister has been placed on a leave of absence by Ontario's NDP leader.

Andrea Horwath announced Friday that the role of Michael Balagus — now the Ontario NDP's chief of staff — is under review following allegations he did not take the staffers' concerns about Stan Struthers seriously — allegations Balagus denies.

Struthers, a former Manitoba MLA and cabinet minister who left provincial politics in 2016, has been accused by several women of inappropriately touching and tickling them.

Horwath said she was "shocked" when she heard the accusations. She said she has removed Balagus from his responsibilities at Queen's Park while she determines if it is appropriate to keep him on her team.

"His role within our campaign is yet to be determined," she said.

Balagus served as the chief of staff under the Manitoba NDP from 2003 to 2012 and is seen as the architect behind the NDP's last two election victories, in 2007 and 2011. He was tapped to lead the Ontario NDP's 2018 election campaign.

On Thursday, CBC News published a story in which five women alleged they were subjected to unwanted touching by Struthers, a former Manitoba finance minister.

Since that time, two additional women have come forward to CBC with similar allegations.

Struthers issued an apology after the first women came forward to CBC.

Former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers has apologized after five women told CBC News they were subject to unwanted touching or tickling from him. (CBC)

Former NDP communications staffer Shannon VanRaes says Struthers groped her on an airplane and on one occasion attempted to shove her foot in his crotch in 2010. She said she complained about his behaviour to Jay Branch, the director of communications.

She said he forwarded the complaint to Balagus and nothing happened.

She told CBC on Thursday that she told Balagus directly about the complaints the next year, when she outlined the reasons she was quitting.

"I sat down across from him and told him to his face," VanRaes said.

Balagus issued a statement Friday, denying that he ever knew about the allegations.

"At no time did Jay Branch [the director of communications in 2010] or any other supervisor bring to my attention the appalling actions involving Stan Struthers," he wrote in a prepared statement.

2nd denial from Balagus

This is the second time that Balagus has denied allegations that he knew of Struthers's behaviour.

Earlier this week, Joëlle Saltel-Allard told CBC she was told "basically to shut up and suck it up" when she complained about Struthers — a message she was told came from Balagus.

According to Saltel-Allard, the complaint first went to Branch, who brought the issue to Balagus.

When asked about the incident this week, Balagus said he did not recall the complaint.

Balagus said he remembered cautioning Struthers about "massaging and hugging" women during that period.

On Friday, Balagus said the women were misled about where their complaint landed.

"That these women were led to believe by their supervisor that their horrific experiences were reported to a superior and dismissed only acted to further victimize them," he said.

"This includes the specific reports now being made public by Shannon VanRaes and Joelle Saltel-Allard."

Balagus's full statement:

At no time did Jay Branch or any other supervisor bring to my attention the appalling actions involving Stan Strathers. This includes the specific reports now being made public by Shannon VanRaes and Joelle Saltel-Allard. Ms. VanRaes, Ms. Saltel-Allard and all those now coming forward deserve to be respected, supported and believed.

That these women were led to believe by their supervisor that their horrific experiences were reported to a superior and dismissed only acted to further victimize them. As the chief of staff at the time of these incidents I deeply regret that their experience was not properly recognized or dealt with.

While it is true many of the formal processes available today did not exist a decade ago that is in no way an excuse that should be used by anyone. Their experience and complaints should have been taken seriously, brought to my attention, investigated and action taken. These women deserved no less. That they were denied this is a shameful failure.

I am hopeful that the investigation to be conducted by the Manitoba NDP makes crystal clear how that failure occurred and what role individuals may have played in denying these women the support and action they deserved. That includes any direct or indirect responsibility on my part.