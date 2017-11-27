Metro Winnipeg is closing its doors after two Canadian media giants swapped ownership of more than 40 community newspapers, including the Manitoba paper.

Metro Winnipeg staff have confirmed the Winnipeg office is closing at noon on Monday and it will not be publishing any more papers.

Postmedia acquired Metro Winnipeg from Torstar with plans to close the paper and 21 others across the country, the companies announced in a news release on Monday morning.

There were 12 full-time and 15 part-time employees at Metro Winnipeg, Torstar said. Across the country, at least 244 jobs will be lost.

Postmedia is buying 24 community newspapers and two free commuter dailies from Torstar, and at the same time selling 17 newspapers — 15 community papers and two big-city free commuter dailies — to Torstar.

"The continuing costs of producing dozens of small community newspapers in these regions in the face of significantly declining advertising revenues means that most of these operations no longer have viable business models," Postmedia chair Paul Godfrey said in the news release.

Torstar will close 13 papers in the wake of the deal.

No money exchanged

"By acquiring publications within or adjacent to our primary areas and selling publications outside our primary areas, we will be able to put a greater focus on regions where we believe we can be more effective in serving both customers and clients," Torstar CEO John Boynton said in a news release.

There was no money exchanged in the deal, as the papers "have approximately similar fair values," Postmedia said.

Bob Hepburn, director of community relations and communications at the Toronto Star, said he couldn't comment on the profitability at Metro Winnipeg, but "few free daily newspapers are making any money and in some cases, they are losing a significant amount of money."

"We sold our properties because of their poor financial performance and their declining positions in a rapidly evolving media landscape. Also, their geography made operational synergies more difficult," he said in an email to CBC News.

Metro Winnipeg made its debut on the city's streets in 2011. It targeted a young, metropolitan readership — age 18 to 49.

At the time, the publisher said the paper would bring a "fresh urban perspective" to news reporting.