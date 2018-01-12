A couple of phone calls helped Winnipeg police take guns and a pile of drugs off the streets on Thursday.

In one case, they were called about a man being threatened at an apartment in the 3300 block of Pembina Highway. Inside were two men, $26,000 worth of methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun.

A 50-year-old man is charged with numerous firearms offences, uttering threats, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He remains in police custody.

Another man in his 50s was charged with various firearms offences and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Handgun, cocaine and meth

The other call was a tip about suspicious activity inside a residence in the 200 block of Chalmers Avenue East.

Members of the street crime unit seized a loaded handgun, $30,000 worth of cocaine, $25,000 worth of meth, and $15,000 in cash.

A 28-year-old man is charged with numerous firearms offences, production of a scheduled substance, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.

He has been detained in police custody.