After $75,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized from a Winnipeg home, a 41-year-old woman has been arrested.

Police seized almost six pounds of meth and 65 pills of pressed meth while executing a warrant on Atlantic Avenue, near Powers Street, on Friday.

Police also found cocaine, money and a shotgun with ammunition.

The woman was arrested at the home and faces a slew of charges around trafficking and passion of meth and cocaine, as well as possession of a weapon.

