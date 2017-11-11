Police seized methamphetamine and a revolver during a search in downtown Winnipeg on Thursday.

Officers executing a search warrant on Hargrave Street, just south of Broadway, found roughly 70 grams (2.5 ounces) of methamphetamine, worth approximately $6,200, according to police. They also found a loaded revolver.

A man and woman, who were in the apartment suite when police arrived, were taken into custody and the man provided fake identification, police say.

The 26-year-old man from Winnipeg faces more than 10 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and identity fraud.

The 31-year-old woman from Winnipeg was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

