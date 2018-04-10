Police need better tools, training to respond to people with mental health issues: NDP

An MLA with Manitoba's Opposition NDP is pushing Justice Minister Heather Stefanson to improve mental health training for police officers after a CBC analysis showed that most people who die in encounters with police suffer from mental health issues and addictions.

CBC's analysis found more than 460 people have died in encounters with police across Canada since the year 2000, and 70 per cent of those people struggled with mental health issues, substance abuse or both.

St. Johns MLA Nahanni Fontaine mentioned the CBC report in a question to Stefanson during question period in the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday.

"We see a real need from this minister to properly equip police officers with the right tools and the right training to de-escalate these situations," Fontaine said.

Stefanson responded by pointing to the province's recently announced criminal justice modernization strategy, which she said includes crime prevention strategies that address mental health issues.

Fontaine dismissed that response, saying she only saw one line in the province's press release on the strategy that made mention of mental health.

St. Johns MLA Nahanni Fontaine said police in Hamilton have a specialized unit with mental health professionals to de-escalate situations involving people with mental health problems. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"When the minister says in the house that they have included looking at mental health and addictions in their new strategy and it's mentioned once … she's doing a disservice to not only the men and women that serve and protect us every day, but more importantly to folks that are dealing with mental health issues and addictions," Fontaine said.

Police in the city of Hamilton, for example, have a specialized unit with mental health professionals to help de-escalate situations involving people suffering from mental health issues, Fontaine said.