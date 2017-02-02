The provincial government is looking for someone who can develop a mental health strategy for Manitobans, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says.

The province has issued a request for proposals to recruit a consultant to develop a strategy for addressing Manitobans' needs in the areas of mental health and addiction issues, Goertzen announced Thursday.

Goertzen said the province is looking for a "qualified consultant" to fill the role, one who has a background in how other provinces address mental health needs.

"We are confirming our ongoing commitment to create better co-ordination and access to mental health and addictions services for all Manitobans," Goertzen said in a news release.

The Progressive Conservative government promised in the throne speech to develop a strategy to improve accessibility to mental health and addictions services.

The cost to complete the strategy is pegged at $150,000 and the selected consultant will have until Dec. 31, 2017, to deliver recommendations.