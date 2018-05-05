Bored Bob needs something to do: MCC gets quirky to drum up donations at thrift store

The Mennonite Central Committee, which provides relief in developing countries and aid during times of disaster anywhere in the world, now needs your help.

More specifically, Bob needs your help. He's bored.

You see, Bob Wiebe used to stay pretty busy refinishing and repairing old furniture and mechanical items that had been donated to the MCC for resale at its Winnipeg furniture thrift store on Keewatin Street.

But donations have plummeted recently and instead of having projects to anchor his focus, Bob only has Jerry, the MCC cat, to pet. And Jerry seems to have had enough of Bob.

To help both of them, MCC is pleading with the public to bring Bob some work.

The non-profit charity posted a Facebook video on Thursday that features the longtime volunteer and the calico cat. It shows how Bob used to work on furniture but now only Jerry stands on that workbench, getting pats from Bob — before Jerry leaves.

Bob then goes outside and stands in front of the big red donation doors in the alley between William and Elgin avenues.

"Come on down, bring your tables, chairs, sofas. I'll be waiting," he says, then walks back in as Jerry dashes out.

Bob Wiebe and Jerry hanging out at the MCC Furniture Thrift Store. (MCC/Facebook)

The video has quickly caught fire and turned the low-key, folksy Bob into a bit of a social media darling, said Laurie Goetz, manager of store.

"What you see in the video is true to form. This is Bob, this is who he is, there's no pretense about him."

Comments on the Facebook posting include:

"He should have his own show! He's great!"

"Why is Bob so adorable?!"

And, "Looking forward to a series that follows Bob's adventures."

A serious problem

The quirky ad, however, underscores a more serious issue, said Goetz.

Donations, which help raise funds that are used to support the MCC's worldwide work, are almost half of what they used to be, she said.

"It used to be that our store was so full that often we're having to turn away donations. Now we're seeing less and less coming in," Goetz said.

Laurie Goetz says longtime MCC volunteer Bob Wiebe is the perfect pitchman because what you see is what you get. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)

"I think we need to create greater awareness, especially to a younger generation emerging that doesn't have the same idea [of the need to donate furniture rather than toss it out] that a senior generation does," she said.

"Not only are you donating but you are contributing to a very much larger picture. By donating your usable and sellable goods, you are contributing … and supporting a good, worthy cause."

For example, a piece Bob worked on last weekend helped increase the value by $100 and it was sold the next day, Goetz said.

Donations also protect the environment by keeping things out of the landfill, she said, so "it's a win-win for everyone."

The MCC Furniture Thrift Store is on Keewatin Street, between William and Elgin avenues. (MCC/Facebook)

Goetz said the MCC's thrift stores aren't the only ones suffering a decline of donations, so staff brainstormed ideas on how to turn that trend around.

"People just aren't donating like they have in the past so we thought, 'What could be a really fun and quirky way of getting that message out there and capture people's attention?' It always went back to Bob. He's an endearing character."

As for Bob? He doesn't even know the reaction he's getting, said Goetz.

Rather than reaction, though, he'd rather be getting your old tables, chairs and sofas.

So go on down — he's waiting.