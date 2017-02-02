It's been years since she played on stage with Smashing Pumpkins and Hole, but Canadian musician Melissa Auf der Maur said a reunion of the latter might be in her future as a reaction to new U.S. President Donald Trump.

"With the rise of this unfortunate American president and the threat to so many things, this is the first time I've ever considered a Hole reunion to raise funds for Planned Parenthood and women's issues," Auf der Maur said in an interview on CBC Manitoba's Up to Speed on Thursday.

"Everyone's got to do everything right now in the U.S."

Auf der Maur, who played bass with Hole and briefly with Smashing Pumpkins, stepped back from performing music in 2010 after having her first child. The musician and photographer is from Montreal and now lives in New York state.

"I will say, I could happily rock out to Miss World and Doll Parts in the name of what's right in the U.S.," she said, naming a pair of Hole songs.

"So that could happen very soon, because we need to raise funds for big issues down there."

Drone for peace

Auf der Maur is in Winnipeg to help co-ordinate a show for the city's New Music Festival, which ends Saturday.

She's the curator of 12-Hour Drone: Experiments in Sound and Winter, a 12-hour-long concert that begins at midnight and ends at noon Saturday in the Duncan Sportsplex near Fort Douglas Park.

The concert is a pared-down version of Auf der Maur's 24-Hour Drone project in New York. In each version, a series of musicians perform original or improvised material continuously, creating a constant stream of sound for the duration of the concert.

The same year she became a mother, Auf der Maur said she embraced another project with her discovery of the Basilica Hudson, an 1880s-era factory-turned-arts-centre in the Hudson Valley region of New York.

Auf der Maur said Drone is the "heart and soul" of the Basilica Hudson.

#12hourdrone FRI Midnight to Noon. Jessica Moss & I will be with Bass, Violin, Pedals & Two Hearts. @WpgSymphony @BasilicaHudson #wnmf17 pic.twitter.com/d8znJJZH3u — @xMAdMx

"It was the most far-out idea I had for this huge, beautiful factory of, 'How about we have 24 hours of sound?'" she said.

"It's our third year of doing it and it is such a unique experience, and when I was invited to bring it to Winnipeg — it's made my year."

During the 12-hour Winnipeg show, a series of musicians will play original or improvised pieces from beginning to end, setting up and tearing down equipment as others perform so there's never a lull in the sound.

"We all know that music can save lives and … save souls at the very least," she said. "If there ever was an event that I feel like could bring peace through music, it's this one."

After seven years essentially out of the rock 'n' roll game, Auf der Maur said Drone has been a way of reintroducing herself to music. She'll perform at the Winnipeg show in a duet with violinist Jessica Moss.

"When you detach yourself from the magic of it, you get to discover it again, and in fact, Drone has been my subtle gateway back," she said.

"Playing tomorrow night is a way for me to rediscover the beauty and vulnerability of not knowing what you're doing in music."