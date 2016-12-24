Meet Winnipeg's last-minute Christmas shopper

Air Date: Dec 24, 2016 9:15 PM CT

Meet Winnipeg's last-minute Christmas shopper2:42

He's Winnipeg's last-minute Christmas shopper. The CBC's Erin Brohman found out how Kristjan Kristjansson does it.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Sunday

Periods of snow

-7°C

Monday

Periods of snow and blowing snow

-11°C

Tuesday

A mix of sun and cloud

-10°C

Wednesday

Sunny

-5°C

Thursday

Sunny

-12°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage