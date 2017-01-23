Police are asking for tips from the public to identify a man who tried to rob a Winnipeg gas station late last year.

Officers responded after reports of a robbery at a gas station on McPhillips Street, between Mapleglen Drive and Polson Avenue, on Dec. 22, 2015.

A man with a knife tried to force his way into the small gas bar building, where the lone worker was at the time. The suspect failed to get inside and ran away empty-handed.

Police released photos Monday taken from a security camera in the building that recorded the incident.

The man is described as about 50 years old and five feet, 11 inches tall. He is thin and had a short white beard.

Despite failing to make off with any cash or merchandise, the man could still face attempted robbery charges, police said.

Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the man in the photos to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.