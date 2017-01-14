All-day breakfast has come to one Winnipeg McDonald's.

The fast-food chain is testing out serving breakfast during all hours of the day at 20 restaurants across the country.

The company's Grant Park location in Winnipeg is the only McDonald's in Manitoba that's part of the experiment.

It started serving Egg McMuffins, hash browns and hotcakes after 11 a.m. on Friday — the time breakfast normally ends.

Word about the expanded menu has already spread quickly to customers, many of whom lined up Saturday to get their hands on some brunch.

Gerald Majnusz says he's been looking forward to the day when all-day McDonald's breakfast came to Winnipeg. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

"It's nice to have another option than cheeseburgers," said Laura Keller, who was picking up breakfast Saturday afternoon.

Gerald Majnusz said he's been waiting for McDonald's in Winnipeg to get all-day breakfast after reading about the menu expansion in the U.S.

Majnusz said when he saw a sign outside the Grant Park restaurant advertising the all-day menu, he and his wife headed into the restaurant.

"I was excited to see that," he said with an Egg McMuffin in hand.

All-day breakfast has come to McDonald's as part of a company test. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

McDonald's introduced all-day breakfast in the U.S. in 2015 and said having the meal available later in the day was the No. 1 request from customers.

A spokesman for the company told CBC Saturday there's no word yet on if the experiment could expand to other locations.