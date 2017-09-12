Winnipeg police say a person has been arrested after they surrounded a home where they believed two armed individuals were holed up.

The home on McAdam Avenue near Aikins Street was surrounded by several police units Tuesday morning and a perimeter was established to protect residents and pedestrians, said Const. Rob Carver.

"Just around 8 a.m., we received a report of an individual who was armed," Const. Rob Carver told media at the scene before the arrest. "We believe we have two suspects in a residence just off this intersection.

"We don't believe we have a hostage situation."

Traffic near the area was disrupted and a nearby school and daycare was put into a hold and secure mode, said Carver.

"Their students are going to be kept inside the building just as a precaution. We don't want kids running around here, possibly getting in harm's way."

Carver would not name the school or daycare in hold and secure. Faith Academy on Matheson Avenue confirmed their students were being kept inside until the incident was over.