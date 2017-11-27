Dauphin Mayor Eric Irwin died while snorkelling, daughter says

Mayor Eric Irwin was snorkelling in Key West, Fla., when he died suddenly on Friday, his daughter says.

Erica Irwin was with her father, as well as her mother and aunt, at the time.

She had no further information about what exactly happened but said the family hopes to be back in Canada by Tuesday, when they can start planning the funeral.

It will be a while longer, however, before Irwin's body arrives home.

Florida law requires any sudden death to be reviewed by the medical examiner's office. However, they do not work on weekends, so the examination won't begin until this week, Erica Irwin said.

"We are currently working with the insurance company to get him home, which may take between four to six days, if not longer," she said. "Everyone is working hard to get all of us home."

The funeral will be open to the public and held in Dauphin. The time and location will be announced when it has been determined.

People looking for information can visit a memorial page that will be updated with all of those details once they are set, Erica said.

"We will also publish an obituary in all of the newspapers, again, once we know when he will be home," she said.

​Irwin had been mayor of the city of roughly 8,400 people, 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, since 2010.

He was first elected to city council in 1998, the same year he became president of Dauphin's Countryfest. The festival is the longest-running country music festival in Canada.

The flags at Dauphin's city hall have been lowered to half-mast.

Irwin's death has been a shock, said Allen Dowhan, the city's deputy mayor.

"I'm beginning [to accept] the reality of the death and the big void he's left in the community," Dowhan said, adding he doesn't know many of the details about Irwin's death.

"All I know is they were in Florida snorkelling and something happened. That's the extent of my knowledge of the circumstances."

Dowhan has said city council will meet with Manitoba's department of municipal relations soon to figure out their next step.