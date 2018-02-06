The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are holding on to one of their big stars for at least another season.

In four seasons with the Bombers, the 31-year-old from Pennsylvania has tallied 208 tackles, 11 quarterback sacks, 16 interceptions, four defensive touchdowns, six forced fumbles and two special teams touchdowns.

"Maurice Leggett has shown the ability to change games defensively for us for a number of seasons now," said general manager Kyle Walters.

"His ability to simply make plays is evident every time he steps on the field, and his athleticism and versatility is important for us. This is a key piece of our roster we were able to re-sign today, and we're very pleased about that."

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Maurice Leggett intercepts a pass intended for Ottawa Redblacks' Greg Ellingson on Sept. 22. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Leggett, who was scheduled to become a free agent next week, played with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs from 2008-10.

He was named the team's most outstanding rookie but was sidelined by an injury for most of the last two seasons of his time with the club before being released.

Leggett played a bit in the Arena Football League before joining the CFL's Bombers in 2014. His stellar rookie year with Winnipeg saw him finish tied for second in the league with five interceptions, including three in one game.

He was Winnipeg's nominee for the CFL outstanding defensive player of the year award and signed a three-year contract extension.

He finished the 2016 season as the CFL's co-leader with seven interceptions, running three of them back for touchdowns.

The 2017 season was shaping up as another impressive run for Leggett who, in the annual Banjo Bowl, returned a punt 97 yards for a touchdown then intercepted a pass and returned it 54 yards for a major score.

But a month later his season came to an end with a torn Achilles tendon.