Blue Bomber Maurice Leggett is used to the spotlight when he takes to the field as a linebacker and defensive back.

However, next week he will be trading his cleats for some ballet slippers to join the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in a performance of the Nutcracker.

"I will just be walking around, prancing around and I actually have a lift in there somewhere," Leggett said after a rehearsal on Wednesday night.

While walk-on roles during the holiday performance are an annual tradition, Leggett is taking it seriously. He's gone to every rehearsal even though they aren't mandatory, and is learning technique.

"It's still unreal," he said. "It's like I'm actually doing ballet right now. I'm taking the classes and I'm actually going through with it right now," he said.

"I'm doing a lot of rehearsals so hopefully I can inch more minutes in there," he added with a laugh

Blue Bomber Maurice Leggett says he can take the skills from ballet to the football field. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Legget's ballet experience started and stopped in Grade 9 in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., but he said he knows the skills will translate to the football field.

"If someone said that they did ballet I would say, 'All right, you probably would be good at football,' because there's a lot of correlates on there," he said.

"You have to be well conditioned. Your muscles have to have great endurance. Also you have to be flexible and limber."

Legget added it's a great way to get to know the city, which he officially moved to in May.

"It's an amazing city, there's a lot to do for me," he said.

"I believe in Winnipeg and I feel like it's a great city."

Leggett takes the stage on Dec. 29.