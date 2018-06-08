Family of motorcyclist killed in crash say they won't 'fully have closure' until driver, passenger found

The family of the Winnipeg motorcyclist killed in a hit and run last weekend on Portage Avenue is pleading with anyone who witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

Matthew Cave, 40, died after a collision between his motorcycle and a van at the intersection of Portage and Home Street on Saturday afternoon. The driver and a passenger in the van left the vehicle at the scene and took off on foot.

We "ask that anyone who witnessed the accident who has not yet come forward to please do so by contacting the police at the Crime Stoppers tip line," said Bonnie Benson, Cave's sister, in a statement released Friday on behalf of Cave's wife, Tammy, and their two children.

"We will not fully have closure until the driver and passenger of the van who fled the scene are brought to justice."

The family also wants to thank the first responders who came to his aid, as well as his friends and co-workers from the Marion Hotel, where Cave worked security, who gathered for a ride in his honour on Tuesday.

Matthew Cave's son hugs another participant at the Tuesday vigil for the motorcyclist. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"It was nice to see that my brother had touched more lives than we ever realized," the statement read.

"He was not only a bouncer, but he was also an HVAC mechanic at DKJ Mechanical. I will always remember the joy he took in taking things apart and rebuilding them."

Friends remember kind nature

On Tuesday night, as dozens of Winnipeg bikers gathered at the Marion Hotel for a motorized vigil in Cave's honour, those who knew him said they'll remember him for his friendly, respectful attitude — and his recognizable kilt.

"He was an exceptional man, an exceptional bouncer who had a lot of respect for people and treated them the right way," said Louis Daoust, outside the Marion Hotel.

"He was just an amazing person," said Candy Liebrecht, one of Cave's close friends.

"A father, a hard worker, somebody who worked at the Marion to keep his community safe, and that was his No. 1 priority, no matter what was going on."

Matthew Cave died Saturday after a collision between his motorcycle and a van. (Marion Hotel/Facebook)

Cave's death was the third motorcycle fatality on Manitoba roads this year — all within a five-week period.

Police have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information concerning the incident contact traffic investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).