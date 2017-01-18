Quarterback Matt Nichols will be slinging passes for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the next three years.

The team announced Wednesday they have agreed to a multi-year contract with the 29-year-old pivot that will last through the 2019 season.

"We made it very clear heading into the off-season that getting Matt signed was a top priority for us," said Bombers general manager Kyle Walters.

"Obviously it was going to take some time on both sides, but we're ecstatic as an organization to get this finalized today and continue building for 2017 and beyond."

Nichols, a seven-year CFL veteran, took over the starting reins in week six of last season and proceeded to help guide the team to seven consecutive victories — the longest winning streak for a Bomber quarterback since Khari Jones in 2001.

He finished the season with a 10-3 record and achieved career highs in touchdowns (18), yards (3,666) and completions (327), while throwing nine interceptions and being named the club's most outstanding player.

His 3,666 passing yards put him fifth in the CFL for the season, despite starting only 13 regular season games.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity that Kyle Walters and Coach O'Shea gave me when they acquired me in 2015," said Nichols, who the Bombers picked up from Edmonton in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2017 CFL draft.

"That was the beginning of a fresh start for me, and I was able to get a full opportunity last season. I truly feel we are on the precipice of great things with this organization from top to bottom, and I'm appreciative that they feel I am the quarterback to lead them there."