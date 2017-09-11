Three men are facing charges after a woman was attacked and robbed by three masked and armed assailants in front of her Portage la Prairie home early Sunday morning.

Portage RCMP were called to a home on Oak Bay around 4:35 a.m. where the woman said the three masked men had just fled the scene with a stolen backpack.

The woman said the men had attacked her and one had been armed with a rifle.

With the help of a police dog officers were able to track the suspects to an unlocked shed in the backyard of a home on Poplar Bay.

Three suspects were found inside the shed and arrested without incident.

The suspects have each been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and disguise with intent.

Police say they're continuing to investigate.