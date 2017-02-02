Mask-changing dancer shows off moves ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations in Winnipeg

Air Date: Feb 02, 2017 4:48 PM CT

Mask-changing dancer shows off moves ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations in Winnipeg0:40

A skilled mask-changing dancer will be part of a troupe from Sichuan province who will perform in Winnipeg for Chinese New Year celebrations. It's all organized by the Chengdu Culture Exchange Troupe and Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts. The show's on Feb. 4.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

-12°C

Saturday

Chance of flurries

-12°C

Sunday

Sunny

-16°C

Monday

Snow

-13°C

Tuesday

Chance of flurries

-17°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage