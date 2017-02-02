Mask-changing dancer shows off moves ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations in Winnipeg
Air Date: Feb 02, 2017 4:48 PM CT
A skilled mask-changing dancer will be part of a troupe from Sichuan province who will perform in Winnipeg for Chinese New Year celebrations. It's all organized by the Chengdu Culture Exchange Troupe and Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts. The show's on Feb. 4.
