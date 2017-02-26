A Manitoba MP is urging Ottawa and one of her former cabinet colleagues — Ralph Goodale — to provide more resources to the Manitoba border in light of a recent surge of asylum seekers.

MaryAnn Mihychuk, the rookie Liberal MP for Kildonan-St. Paul, who met with Canada Border Services agents in Emerson, Man., as part of an unofficial visit on Saturday, said border staff don't have the resources needed to handle future refugee claimants who are taken to the port for processing.

"Sometimes they don't have the capacity," Mihychuk, who was Canada's labour minister before being removed from cabinet in January, told CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show Sunday.

Mihychuk said some refugee claimants have had to wait more than a day and a half to be processed at the Emerson port.

"They may be hungry, they don't have clothing, they need a place to rest."

7 more asylum seekers arrive

A CBC journalist spotted a group of seven asylum seekers walking into Manitoba around 4 a.m. Sunday. (Jill Coubrough / CBC)

The Manitoba government said Friday that more than 130 asylum seekers have snuck into Manitoba alone this year.

That number grew again Sunday morning when a CBC journalist spoke to seven more walking into the province around 4:30 a.m.

The asylum seekers are using an exception in the controversial 2004 Safe Third Country Agreement, which lets a person make a refugee claim in Canada if he or she has entered the country somewhere other than an official port of entry, like a field near a border crossing.

'More can be done'

Mihychuk said the federal government has given more resources to RCMP in Emerson as well as the border services agency, but still it's not enough.

"From my view, we need to perhaps enhance more the border facilities because people might need emergency food and a place to rest."

"More can be done."

Mihychuk said when she returns to Ottawa, she will "suggest" that Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale provide more border agents at Emerson to deal with future waves of refugee claimants.

"This is not going to disappear in the short term. It's going to continue and we're going to have to work on the logistics."

CBC News has spoken to Goodale's office and is waiting for a response from the minister.