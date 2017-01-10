MaryAnn Mihychuk, Liberal member of Parliament for Kildonan-St. Paul, says she's disappointed after being removed from the federal cabinet.

She had served as minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour since November 2015.

"I'm of course disappointed," Mihychuk said outside her Winnipeg office on Tuesday.

Northern Ontario MP Patty Hajdu will move from the Status of Women portfolio to replace Mihychuk as labour minister.

Mihychuk said she and her department staff made Canadian history during her time as labour minister.

She said under her leadership, Canada joined an international commitment to ban child labour, set up a structure to protect the rights of temporary foreign workers and brought in pay equity rules.

"Finally, after 40 years, so that women workers will get the same pay as men," Mihychuk said.

"I'm thrilled for the people who got in [to cabinet]," she said. "You have a chance to really make Canadian history like I did for a year."

