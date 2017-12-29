Martina Ballantyne has been found.

RCMP say the 37-year-old woman, who hadn't been in contact with anyone since Dec. 19, was located safely.

They did not provide information on when or where she was found.

RCMP had issued a news release on Thursday, asking for the public's help in finding Ballantyne. Police had searched her last known address in Flin Flon as well as locations in Thompson, The Pas, Cross Lake, Pukatawagan and York Landing.

They said she could also be in Winnipeg and they were concerned for her well being.