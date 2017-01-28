Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl, who's been missing since Sunday.

Police say Marlana (Marty) Okemow was last seen on January 22 in the East Elmwood area of the city.

Okemow is described as being five-foot-five tall, has a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes with a lip piercing.

Police say they are concerned about Okemow's well-being. They say she was last seen wearing a red and black Raptors basketball cap with a grey sweater, a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who's seen Okemow or knows about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 986-6250.