You're used to seeing him on the rink, but later this week, you can see Winnipeg Jet Mark Scheifele hit the ballet stage.

On Dec. 30, Scheifele is set to strap into roller blades, not ice skates, and appear in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's production of Nutcracker. He's one of 17 city celebs chosen for annual walk-on roles.

The tradition has been going on for nearly a decade, according to the RWB.

Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 25. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

"The purpose of walk-on roles is to highlight notable members of the Winnipeg community," said André Lewis, artistic director of the RWB, in a press release.

Walk-on appearances usually take place during the party scene, but Scheifele's skating skills earned him a spot in the pond hockey game — a distinctly Canadian addition to the holiday classic.

Instead of an arena organ, he'll be accompanied by music played by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

Scheifele said in a press release he was looking forward to the production.

"It is important to connect communities and I am happy to do my part," he said.

Also appearing are Fred Penner, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage Rochelle Squires and Maurice Leggett of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

You can catch Nutcracker at the Centennial Concert Hall until Dec. 30.