A Manitoba judge has found Mark Edward Grant not guilty of second-degree murder in the 1984 death of 13-year-old Candace Derksen.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Karen Simonsen made the ruling on Wednesday afternoon, ending a judge-only retrial that started in January.

"The totality of the evidence before me … falls short of the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Simonsen told a packed courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Simonsen said she accepted the defence's assertion that DNA evidence used to tie Grant to the killing was "fundamentally flawed."

Grant has been in custody since his 2007 arrest for the decades old homicide.

Derksen disappeared on her way home from school in Winnipeg in November 1984.

Her body was found frozen in an industrial storage shed, not far from the family's home, the following year. Her ankles and wrists were bound with twine and the cause of death was determined to be hypothermia.

The homicide remained unsolved for many years, but in 2007, Grant, 53, was arrested in connection with Derksen's death. He was convicted by a jury in 2011 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

That decision was overturned by the Manitoba Court of Appeal in 2013, after the court ruled the trial judge erred by not allowing the defence to present evidence to the jury that pointed to another possible killer.