The man accused of killing 13-year-old Candace Derksen has spent much of his adult life behind bars.

Mark Edward Grant, now 53, was 21 the day Candace disappeared while she walking to her Elmwood home in November 1984.

After an exhaustive search, the girl was found dead of exposure and hypothermia the following January, tied up and left in a shed. There was no evidence of sexual assault.

Without any leads, Candace's case went cold for more than two decades until 2007, when Grant was arrested after forensic evidence linked him to the case.

A jury found Grant guilty of second-degree murder in 2011 and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Essential to the Crown's victory was forensic DNA evidence that linked Grant to both the twine used to bind Candace's limbs and hairs found on her body.

At trial, Grant's defence challenged the scientific approach used in the DNA analysis, appeal court documents state, but were unable to retest the DNA samples.

Grant regained presumption of innocence in a 2013 appeal. This week he will begin the third week of a retrial into Candace's murder which is expected to last until March 3.

First sexual assault at 14

While allegations of Grant's involvement in Candace's murder have not been proven in court, the 53-year-old has a long history as a sexual predator who is open about having an appetite for hurting girls and young women.

Parole Board of Canada documents state Grant self-reported his first attack was at age 14 when he sexually assaulted a female of an undisclosed age and was sent to a youth detention centre.

During his youth Grant was also charged with less serious crimes, including breaking and entering, fraud, forgery, breach of parole, escaping from custody and being unlawfully at large.

HIs first sexual assault charge as an adult came in 1988. While his mid-20s, Grant was accused of sexually assaulting, uttering threats to and unlawfully confining a female, age unknown, who lived with her mother at the time of the trial.

Grant was found guilty on the three charges. He appealed, but after a second appeal he was eventually given an 18-month sentence.

'Mark is not a type of person to hurt another person.' - Character witness in 1998 trial

In the first trial, character witnesses came forward to present letters defending Grant against the allegations.

One witness, who described herself as a close friend of Grant's, wrote about how he was a caring father to two boys and said Grant frequently welcomed strangers into his home for a meal and to stay the night if they had nowhere to sleep.

"He has not had many breaks in life," the friend stated. "Mark is not a type of person to hurt another person."

Another female character witness in 1988 stated in a letter that she had known him for seven years and described him as a "bright and inteligent [sic] person" and said she had never known him to be violent. The letter went on to say his job allowed him to work with disabled people.

The following year, in 1989, Grant was accused and later convicted of sexually assaulting 16-year-old Cynthia Bent and sentenced to four and half years in prison, later reduced to just four.

Then in 1994, less than two weeks after being released from Bowden Institution in Alberta, Grant was accused of a third sexual assault.

Grant, then 32, was convicted of choking and sexually assaulting the female — whose age is not documented — and sentenced to the maximum penalty of 10 years minus time served.

Justice Perry Schulman said in the 1995 decision, "I consider Mr. Grant to be an ongoing threat to the community."

A 2001 Parole Board of Canada decision stated Grant confessed he had raped a drunk stranger and the attack never resulted in charges. The document did not say when the sexual assault occurred.

Targets were 'post-pubescent female children'

Parole documents over the late 1980s and 1990s vary on some points but most raise a consistent concern over Grant's sexual desire for young, vulnerable women for sexual gratification.

"You have been predatory in your choice of victims, often looking for unsophisticated and vulnerable post-pubescent female children," said a 2001 Parole Board of Canada review.

The Parole Board of Canada denied Grant parole repeatedly due to concerns he was likely to re-offend because he had shown little progress with "internalizing sex offender relapse prevention concepts" and because he took his psychiatric medications on and off.

Grant has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and in the early 2000s was prescribed medication to control his symptoms which included controlling his sexual urges. A 2001 document also states Grant has frequently attempted suicide.

In 2003, the Parole Board said that he was likely to "commit a sexual offence involving a child" before his sentence was completed.

The Parole Board said Grant targets young women because, they said he reported, "they are so trusting."