The second trial for the man accused of killing 13-year-old Candace Derksen, in a case that dates back to 1984, begins today in Winnipeg.

Mark Edward Grant was arrested in 2007 after DNA tests linked him to the case. Four years later, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder. Sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for at least 25 years, he has always denied killing the Grade 7 student.

In 2013, a Manitoba Court of Appeal judge granted a retrial after deciding potentially relevant evidence was excluded from Grant's first trial.

Grant chose a judge alone to hear his retrial in the Court of Queen's Bench.

Candace was walking home from school on Nov. 30, 1984, when she disappeared.

A city-wide search over several weeks ended on Jan. 17, 1985, when her frozen body was discovered in an abandoned shed in the Elmwood area, just 500 metres from her home.

Investigators determined Candace had died of hypothermia and exposure. Her hands and feet were tied together with twine.

Her parents, Wilma and Cliff Derksen, and two younger siblings said they are shocked that Grant was given another trial. They believe Grant is responsible for her death.

"​It doesn't feel real," said Wilma Derksen. "I go through a lot of anger."

Evidence excluded in 1st trial

Investigators said Grant was a match with hairs found on Candace's body and DNA found on twine used to tie her wrists and ankles together. The forensic specialist called on by the Crown during Grant's trial said there was a 1 in 50 million chance the DNA found on the twine came from anyone other than Grant, court documents say.

Grant appealed his second-degree murder conviction, and the Appeal Court agreed the original trial judge did not consider some evidence that could have cast doubt on Grant's guilt and ordered a new trial. The decision was upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.

​The evidence relates to a similar attack on a girl that occurred nine months after Candace's body was found.

After hearing calls for help, a passerby found a girl tied up in a boxcar, bound in a similar fashion to how Candace was tied, less than three kilometres from where the 13-year-old was found. The second girl was safely rescued.

At the time of the second abduction, Grant was in custody for a break-in and police never arrested anyone.

Grant's retrial is expected to last until March 3.