Winnipeg police are asking the public for help solving the homicide of Marilyn Rose Munroe, 41, who was found dead a year ago.

Munroe's body was found in a home on Pritchard Avenue west of Charles Street.

The last time she was reported seen alive was on Feb. 12, 2016, near Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street, about four blocks from the house where she was found.

Police held a short news conference to discuss the case on Wednesday.

Const. Rob Carver told reporters investigators had made progress in the case, but still need more information from the public.

Specifically, investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Munroe between Jan. 31 and Feb. 22, 2016 to come forward.

Carver said new information that's come to light suggests Munroe may have been connected to the methamphetamine drug culture.

"This may at some point prove to be important in the case moving forward," he said.

Carver said police don't like to point out negative aspects of a person's life that can be construed as negative, but in this case investigators feel it's warranted.

"That association with people in the world of meth may be critical here."

Police ask anyone with any information to contact them.