The family of Marilyn Rose Munroe issued a plea for anyone with information about her death to come forward Saturday — two years after her body was found.

A group of about thirty people with signs and drums walked from the home where Rose Munroe's body was found on Pritchard Street and Charles Avenue taking over a lane on Main Street on their way to Vineyard Church.

Nora Munroe says she wants people to remember 41-year-old Rose Munroe, her sister, as a kind person "with a heart of gold."

Nora Munroe remembers her sister as a kind and loving person. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

"[She's] a person who is loved and missed … we want to raise awareness, we don't want people to forget, " Munroe said.

Munroe said she urges anyone who has information about the crime to come forward.

"You don't have to tell your name, just come forward. Let that guilt that you have in you, release it by calling the cops and the anonymous line," she said.

"Even if you don't know much, every little bit helps."

Rose Munroe's son, John Munroe, said information about who killed her would bring the family closer to justice.

"We want to find out who has taken our mom from us," he said.

MMIWG

Nora Munroe said Rose Munroe's case is one of many of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada — and it's not the first in their family.

John Munroe, Marilyn Rose Munroe's son, urges anyone with information about her death to come forward and bring the family justice. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Her aunt, Viola Panacheese has been missing since 1991.

"Our family, unfortunately this is the second one"

'Another family'

Nora Munroe said the family of Tina Fontaine was also in the minds of people who gathered Saturday.

On Thursday, Raymond Cormier was found not guilty of second-degree murder of the 15-year-old girl.

Family and friends of Marilyn Rose Munroe gather at Pritchard street and Charles avenue Saturday. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

"It hurts for her family. I know what they're going through, and especially I feel justice wasn't done for her, I feel for her and her family, and I hope someday they'll be able to find closure," Munroe said.

"Another family is going through what we're going through."