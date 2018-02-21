A 61-year-old man has been charged after Winnipeg police busted a marijuana growing operation in the city's Southdale area.
Officers searched a home on Driftwood Bay after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent marijuana production licence.
Police seized the following:
- 463 marijuana plants with a potential street value of $518,560.
- 225 marijuana plants recently harvested and drying, with a potential street value of $252,000.
- Growing equipment worth $30,900.
The man has been charged with producing marijuana and possession for the purpose of trafficking.