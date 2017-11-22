The lawyer who suffered devastating injuries when a mail bomb exploded in her hands will testify Wednesday at the trial of Guido Amsel.

Maria Mitousis was among the alleged targets of three letter bombs mailed to two law firms and Amsel's ex-wife in July 2015.

Mitousis lost a hand and suffered other injuries after she opened a package mailed to her office and activated a recording device that housed an explosive.

Mitousis represented Amsel's ex-wife, Iris, in the couple's divorce proceedings.

On Tuesday, Iris Amsel testified about business and personal strife between her and her ex-husband, and the defence's suggestion that she herself planted the bombs her former husband is accused of mailing.

Amsel, 51, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and several explosives offences in connection with mail bombs delivered to Iris and two law firms in July 2015, as well as a December 2013 explosion outside Iris's home in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements.