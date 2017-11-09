A Somali family celebrated a milestone Wednesday night when the 150th family member arrived in Canada, in the 150th year of Canada's founding.

"I am feeling so joyful," said Marcus Askar, who started it all 20 years ago when he fled civil war in Somalia and found refuge in Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, Askar actually welcomed three relatives, including his youngest brother.

"I have been waiting so long," he said. "I don't remember his face he was so young — two or something like that."

Ismeal Askar cries as he sees his brother Marcus Askar for the first time in 20 years. (Justin Fraser/ CBC)

Askar, who comes from a family of eight boys and five girls, said all but two of his siblings are now in Canada. He said his extended family now lives all across the country but every one of them considers Winnipeg to be home.

Hannah Askar joined her father at the airport to welcome her three new relatives in from Djibouti.

"I am excited that they are going to start a new life here and hopefully they are comfortable when they get here," she said.

The 14-year-old was born in Winnipeg and said it's a new experience for her, welcoming family in from a war-torn country.

"I don't think I would ever be able to understand the struggles that they went through back home, because obviously it's hard there."