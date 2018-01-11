A 77-year-old man was found dead inside a Winnipeg home that police rushed to after making a traffic stop.

The victim has been identified as Hossein Lotfi, who lived in the home on Manila Road in The Maples neighbourhood.

Police have released little information about what happened but said their investigation started with a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

A vehicle was stopped in the area of St. Anne's Road and Fermor Avenue and "circumstances surrounding the traffic stop led officers to attend to a residence," police said in a news release.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police ask anyone who had contact with Lotfi in the days preceding his death — or anyone who might have information for investigators — to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).