Student taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Maples Collegiate parking lot

A student was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a crash near in a high school parking lot in The Maples today.

Serious collision draws big police presence outside school in northwest Winnipeg

CBC News ·
Police tape was strewn around a black four-door sedan in the parking lot of Maples Collegiate Monday afternoon after a serious crash. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Few details are known, but police confirmed just after 1 p.m. Monday a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision outside Maples Collegiate, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Adsum Drive.

Brian O'Leary, superintendent for the Seven Oaks School Division, said the crash happened in the school parking lot and involved a student.

Several police vehicles remain parked outside the school.

Police cordoned off a section of the parking lot and surrounded a black four-door sedan in police tape. It isn't clear whether the black car was involved in the crash.

Several Winnipeg police vehicles were seen parked outside Maples Collegiate on Jefferson Avenue and Adsum Drive early Monday afternoon. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

