A Winnipeg firefighter and jiu-jitsu instructor has been arrested after two women and a teenager reported incidents of sexual abuse spanning the past 15 years.

Manuel Ruiz, 52, faces a slew of charges including sexual assault of a child, forcible confinement and luring a child.

Police say there could be more victims.

"With his position in martial arts, as well as being a public authority, it is very possible that he had access to more than just these three victims," said police spokesperson Const. Tammy Skrabek.

In 2001, one of the young girls was introduced to Ruiz, who was 36 years old at the time, and police say they developed a relationship.

He allegedly started sexually assaulting her at his jiu-jitsu studio, which was located at 80 Sherbrook Street, police said.

Police were notified about the incidents in 2015, Skrabek said, but there wasn't enough evidence to make an arrest.

During their investigation, police found another victim, who reported sexual assaults at a different location in the city from 2005 to 2006.

A third victim, who is still under the age of 18, was also identified by police. Ruiz allegedly contacted her through an online advertisement for escort services and paid her for sex from 2015 until recently, police said.

Skrabek said Ruiz told all three victims that he was a member of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and owned a jiu-jitsu studio.

Ruiz was arrested last Friday. Police said he is still employed as a firefighter.

Police look for more victims

With his position in martial arts and as a firefighter, Skrabek said it's very possible that there are other victims.

"Some of these victims were brought back to the club, some of them were offered things like free lessons," she said.

"So in that respect it's believed there may be others who were enticed or offered or lured by him with those two abuses of authority."

She said all of the girls were between the age of 12 and 18 when the abuse occurred and it can be difficult at that age to come forward to police.

"Sometimes as time passes victims change their way of thinking, the embarrassment factor is less and the need to share their story and potentially help other victims becomes more important to them," she said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Counter Exploitation Unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Ruiz is listed an instructor on other Winnipeg martial arts schools websites, including Ronin Ryu martial arts school on Portage Avenue. Its website said Ruiz has been firefighter in Winnipeg since 1994 and that he has "provided training and guidance to many security companies around Manitoba and abroad."