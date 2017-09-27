More than a dozen people have contacted Winnipeg police about firefighter and jiu-jitsu instructor Manuel Ruiz since he was arrested last week.

Ruiz, 52, faces a slew of charges, including sexual assault of a child, forcible confinement and luring a child.

Three girls and young women — who were 12 to 18 when they met Ruiz — accuse the martial artist of incidents of sexual abuse spanning the past 16 years.

Police spokesperson Const. Tammy Skrabek said the calls have come from possible victims, possible witnesses and some concerned parents whose children trained with Ruiz.

"It's not entirely surprising because it is a 15-year span, and I think there is going to be a lot of concern from a lot of people based on the fact that he had contact with so many people," Skrabek said.

"It's concerning."

Officers will speak with all of the people and it may lead police to more victims, Skrabek said. Police expect it to be a "full-time project for these officers for a while."

Ruiz is a longtime martial arts expert who taught self-defence and other courses throughout Winnipeg and the province.

One of the sexual assault charges involves allegations he sexually assaulted a girl at a jiu-jitsu studio located at 80 Sherbrook St. in 2001.

During the investigation into that allegation, officers found another woman who reported being sexually assaulted by Ruiz at a different location in the city in 2005 and 2006.

A third victim, who is still under 18, said that Ruiz contacted her through an online advertisement for escort services and paid her for sex from 2015 until recently, police said.

Skrabek said she understands that parents are concerned their child may have had contact with Ruiz. Since Ruiz worked at different martial arts clubs, most people want to know if their child was at a club at the same time, Skrabek said.

"He wasn't always present. He owned a number of different clubs but he wasn't always present," she said.

Police encourage parents to talk to their kids about any suspicious activity they may have seen and contact police with concerns.

Anyone with information can contact the counter exploitation unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Within the last year, Ruiz was also promoted to lieutenant in his position as a firefighter paramedic with the City of Winnipeg.

City officials told CBC earlier this week that they've removed Ruiz from active duty.

Ruiz was the subject of three failed protection order requests. The women in the requests — from 2001, 2006 and 2010 — said they feared for their safety, both physically and emotionally. One woman said she was scared because of Ruiz's late girlfriend's sudden death in Cuba.

The reasons for the judgments against the protection orders are unclear, but Ruiz denied the allegations in each request.