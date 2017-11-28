A Winnipeg firefighter and jiu-jitsu instructor charged with sexually assaulting a woman and two underage girls is back in custody.

Manuel Ruiz, 52, was arrested Friday and charged with obstruction of justice.

Ruiz spent a month in custody before being released on bail on Oct. 25.

Court documents allege Ruiz attempted on Oct. 2 to persuade a man "to locate the victims and interfere with the course of justice."

Ruiz was arrested on multiple offences in September, including sexual assault of a child, forcible confinement and luring a child, stemming from accusations of sexual abuse of three people dating back to 2001.

Among other allegations, Ruiz is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a jiu-jitsu studio in 2001.

During the investigation into that allegation, officers found a woman who reported being sexually assaulted by Ruiz at a different location in 2005 and 2006.

A third victim, who is still under 18, said Ruiz contacted her through an online advertisement for sex services and paid her for sex from 2015 until a short time before his arrest.

The allegations remain unproven and Ruiz is considered innocent until proven guilty. Ruiz will appear in court Wednesday.