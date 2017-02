A 26-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in northern Manitoba.

RCMP were called around 1:30 a.m. Monday about an assault at an apartment complex in Thompson. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 24-year-old man.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is believed the woman and man were known to each other, RCMP said; both are residents of Oxford House.

The investigation continues.